Logitech’s G Pro X52 Flight Control System returns to all-time low at $100 (Save 38%)

Adorama is offering the Logitech G Pro X52 Flight Control System for $99.99 shipped with the in-cart instant coupon. With a retail price of $160, this 38% discount marks a new 2022 low price and matches the all-time low we’ve tracked. Logitech and Amazon are currently offering this control system at the $160 price point. When it comes to HOTAS devices for gaming at this price, few compare to the X52 system. The sheer number of customizable buttons and control you have over the throttle and yoke allows you to play games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, Elite Dangerous, and Star Citizen without needing to touch your keyboard. An LCD screen will display information regarding your button setup and has an adjustable backlight. Keep reading for more.

The throttle unit features position detents for idle and afterburner so you’ll always know where you’re at. The grip on the yoke is adjustable with five positions you can select from. If you already have floor pedals for rudder movement, you can lock out the yoke twist that could lead to false rudder input. Critical buttons on the unit are illuminated by LEDs so you can have reference points when in the dark. The customization software gives you total control over the yoke and throttle units. If you want to save some cash you can go with the classic Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for $30.50.

Be sure to also check out this limited-time deal on the SteelSeries Apex Pro gaming keyboard for $100. This deal is part of Adorama’s Deal of the Day sale so it will only last until just before midnight on April 15. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked this keyboard at and it allows for customizable actuation points for every key. We have also rounded up today’s best deals on video games across all consoles, headlined by Splatoon 2 on Switch for $40.

Logitech G Pro X52 Flight Control System features:

X52 delivers precise flight simulator operation, employing a multifunction LCD for easy access to an astounding minimum of 105 programmable commands. Coordinate your flight plan with clock and stopwatch function. Fly long comfortable stretches with adjustable handle to accommodate a wide range of hand sizes.

