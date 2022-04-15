Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 2 $40, Miles Morales $30, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this 33% off the going rate, within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we have tracked there this year. Splatoon 3 is set for release this summer (pre-orders now live on Amazon). We just recently got a good look at the co-op mode in the latest Nintendo Direct, making now a great time to add Splatoon 2 to your Switch library before the third-entry in the squid shooter hits later this year. It is also one of the better local and online multiplayer games on Switch alongside its four versus four Turf War battles and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Far Cry New Dawn, Halo Infinite, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Far Cry New Dawn $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Plants vs. Zombies Neighborville Complete $10 (Reg. $40)
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $6 (Reg. $15+)
- Halo Infinite $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Switch $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil Village $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- w/ Leg Strap and Steel Water Bottle
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Here’s the new details on Kingdom Hearts 4
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 from $24 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $24 (Reg. $35+)
- FEZ eShop $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Dishonored 2 $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox digital Spring game sale now live
- Cat Quest II eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- NHL 22 $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Moving Out eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 5 pre-order $40
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection $17 (Reg. $30)
- Judgment from $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. up to $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
