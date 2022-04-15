Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 2 $40, Miles Morales $30, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this 33% off the going rate, within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we have tracked there this year. Splatoon 3 is set for release this summer (pre-orders now live on Amazon). We just recently got a good look at the co-op mode in the latest Nintendo Direct, making now a great time to add Splatoon 2 to your Switch library before the third-entry in the squid shooter hits later this year. It is also one of the better local and online multiplayer games on Switch alongside its four versus four Turf War battles and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Far Cry New Dawn, Halo Infinite, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

