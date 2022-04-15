Make the jump to the RTX 3070 Ti with the ZOTAC Trinity OC GPU at new low of $770

Amazon is offering the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC 8GB graphics card for $769.99 shipped. As the supply of graphics cards has been improving, so too have the prices. At the beginning of April, this card was offered for around $1,015. This 24% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this graphics card. Running NVIDIA’s latest Ampere architecture, you will get the benefit of the second-generation ray tracing performance. Using PCIe Gen4 means there should be no bottlenecks when it comes to raw gaming performance. Cooled by a triple-fan cooler, you can expect this card to keep temperatures under control given ample airflow. Keep reading for more.

While the supply of graphics cards has been improving, prices are still well above MSRPs pretty much anywhere. If you’re looking to get into the 30 series cards while saving some cash, check out the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3050 Twin Edge OC 8GB for $400. This recent addition to the 30 series is the lowest card both in terms of cost and performance. Depending on what you’re currently running, the 3050 can be a major upgrade while it may just be a generational improvement on the low end for others. Either way, if you want to get into the current generation of NVIDIA GPUs, this is the lowest cost to enter.

While you’re checking out this graphics card, take a look at this deal on the Logitech G Pro X52 Flight Control System at $100. This sale from Adorama is returning this throttle and joystick to the all-time low we’ve tracked. Check out the HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset for Xbox Series X|S at $65. This is a new all-time Amazon low for this wearable neckset that delivers “immersive” virtual 3D surround sound audio to your sessions. Finally, take a look at today’s roundup of video games across all consoles, headlined by Splatoon 2 for Switch at $40.

ZOTAC RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC 8GB features:

NVIDIA Ampere architecture, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores, 3rd Gen Tensor Cores

8GB 256-bit GDDR6X, 19 Gbps, PCIE 4.0; Boost Clock 1800 MHz

SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting, IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling, FREEZE Fan Stop, Active Fan Control, Lighted Metal Backplate

3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.1, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan RT API, OpenGL 4.6

