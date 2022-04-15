HORI’s 3D Surround Sound Xbox Series X|S Gaming Neckset hits new Amazon low at $64.50

Amazon is now offering the HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset for Xbox Series X|S at $64.70 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a 35% price drop, more than $10 below the previous deal price, and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed specifically for echo cancelling-voice chat on Xbox Series X|S, this model is also compatible with Xbox One and Windows rigs. The wearable neckset delivers “immersive” virtual 3D surround sound audio to your sessions alongside a pair of gaming sound modes in a package officially licensed by Microsoft. You’ll also find onboard controls for mute and volume, but be sure to check out our launch coverage for a closer look. More details below.

If a more traditional solution will work for you, consider the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming model. This headset sells for $50 shipped at Amazon right now with memory foam cushioning and a virtual 7.1 surround sound treatment via its 50mm drivers. It might not deliver the around the neck experience, but it will also save you even more cash.

Check out this deal on Razer’s LE Xbox Boba Fett Wireless Controller and charging dock, then dive into our coverage of Turtle Beach’s new Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless Xbox headset. Making headlines at the top of the month, the latest from Turtle beach’s Xbox department delivers 40 hours of wireless battery life alongside Nanoclear drivers and Aerofit cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions. Get a closer look right here.

HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset features:

Equipped with immersive virtual 3D Surround sound and two gaming sound modes

Wearable neckset audio and voice chat solution

Connects directly to Xbox Controller with included audio cable

Compatible with Xbox series x|s, Xbox One, & Windows 10

Officially Licensed by Microsoft

