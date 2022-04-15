Prepare for Fantastic Beasts with the 8-film Harry Potter collection in 4K Blu-Ray at $65

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the 8-film collection of Harry Potter in 4K/Blu-ray for $64.99 shipped. Normally listed for $125, this 48% discount marks a new 2022 low price and matches the all-time low we can find. This Gold Box deal comes just in time to celebrate the release of the new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. This film collection comes with two sets of discs: eight discs on Blu-ray and eight in 4K HDR. Experience the Harry Potter films with DTS:X audio that provides a fluid movement of sound and “a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it.” If you have a couple of the films on disc, now is the time to get the entire collection on the cheap.

Right now you can also save on the current Blu-ray releases of the Fantastic Beasts series for $13. The Fantastic Beasts series takes place before the events of the Harry Potter series in New York. You’ll find the new characters introduced in this series just as charming as the ones from Harry Potter. The main bad of this new series is Grindelwald. What does he want? You’ll have to watch to find out!

Apple has launched its latest $10 sale on movies for this weekend with each title becoming a permanent addition to your library. There are plenty of favorite movies to choose from like Wolf of Wall Street, the social network, and more. Be sure to check out this deal on the Anker PowerHouse 200 Portable Power Station for $182. This is the best price we can find for this unit and it features an AC outlet, two USB Type-A ports, and a USB-C Type-C port with Power Delivery. The Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 Giga Speaker at $199. This Bluetooth speaker is now at the lowest price we’ve seen and packs 500W of sound power.

Harry Potter 8-film collection features:

The eight Harry Potter films are available for the first time in 4K HDR as a set in the Harry Potter 8-film collection on Ultra HD (UHD) Blu-ray combo pack. UHD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

