Light up your campsite with Anker’s Portable Power Station 200 at $182 shipped (Reg. $260)

After unveiling its latest model this month, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker PowerHouse 200 Portable Power Station for $181.99 shipped. Regularly $260, this is $78 off the going rate, the second-lowest price we have tracked this year, and the best price we can find. Ideal for running your gear at the campsite or during emergency situations, it delivers up to 213Wh of power via a series of connection types. You’ll find 30W USB-C power delivery, a 110 AC outlet, a pair of USB-A jacks, and a 5-22V DC output for small appliances, your MacBooks and iPhones, drone batteries, lighting, and much more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. More details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the DBPOWER Portable Power Station. This up to 250Wh option is currently selling for $140 shipped via the on-page coupon on Amazon. It delivers a similar setup, albeit without the trusty Anker branding, and includes a 110V pure sine wave AC outlet, DC output, a pair of USB ports, USB-C input, and more.

Alongside the best prices of the year on the Jackery Explorer 500 alternative, be sure to check out the aforementioned PowerHouse 757. Just unveiled earlier this week, this is the brand’s most capable solution yet with a massive 1229Wh internal battery, six total AC outlets, a 100W USB-C port, four USB-A slots, and is one of the longest-lasting portable battery generators on the market. Dive in right here.

Anker PowerHouse 200 Portable Power Station features:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.

Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.

Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s cell capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).

