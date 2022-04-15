Apple heads into weekend with $10 financial flick sale: Social Network, Wolf of Wall Street, more

The weekend has arrived and Apple is celebrating by launching its latest $10 movie sale. This time around, iTunes is marking down an assortment of money-themed movies from the usual $15 to $20 price tags. Everything will become a permanent part of your digital library, making now a great time to dive into some iconic titles like the Social Network, Wolf of Wall Street, and more at the best prices of the year.
Apple launches $10 money movie sale
- The Social Network
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- The Big Short
- Now You See Me
- Trading Places
- Crazy Rich Asians
- War Dogs
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Catch Me If You Can
- Casino
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
- How to Steal a Million
- Boiler Room
- Richie Rich
- Blank Check
Earlier in the week, we also saw another assortment of $10 movies go on sale. These leave behind the financial focus and appeal to a more family-friendly audience with a collection of just-released titles and classics. That’s alongside the latest $1 HD rental that you can check out this weekend, too.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!