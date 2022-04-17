Save up to $350 on DJI’s Air 2S Drone at new all-time lows from $799

Gamestop is now offering the DJI Air 2S Folding Quadcopter for $799.20 shipped. Down from the usual $999 price tag you’d pay elsewhere like Amazon, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen on the drop by itself and is a new low of $200 off. The savings also continue over to the Fly more Combo at $1,039.20, which is down from $1,299. That’s on top of a package with Smart Controller at $1,399.99, a $350 savings.

Regardless of which listing you score, this is a notable way to bring home one of the latest DJI quadcopters for far less than retail. Packed into a familiar folding form-factor, the Air 2S drone arrives with an aerial photography-ready 1-inch 20 MP camera sensor capable of 5.4K video recording. That’s alongside 31 minutes of flight time for each of the two batteries and tons of other accessories to round out the package. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in the DJI game, going with its new Mini 2 Drone is a great alternative to the featured bundle at $449. While you’re not getting all of the extra accessories, DJI Mini 2 packs a more lightweight design alongside 12MP camera, 31-minute flight time, and more. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ. Otherwise, go give our buyers guide a look for our top recommendations of drones under $1,000.

Don’t forget that DJI’s all-new Mavic 3 quadcopter is also on sale for the very first time to go alongside today’s lead deal. It trades in some of the more unique FPV features offered above but brings with it a more capable camera array, ability to transmit 1080p feeds, and more at $150 off. Then go check out the ongoing discounts on DJI’s new Action 2 camera starting at $339.

DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo features:

The compact and foldable design of the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo Drone with Smart Controller lets you easily capture breathtaking aerial images and video whenever the mood strikes. It’s an ideal alternative for use when travelling on vacation or for photography enthusiasts looking to record from new and unique perspectives. When it comes to piloting, this bundle provides two options. The 4-antenna OcuSync 3.0 remote that uses your phone and the DJI Fly App, or the included OcuSync 2.0 DJI Smart Controller with a built-in 5.5″ screen.

