Chefman’s Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker nearly 50% off at $18 Prime shipped for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $35, today’s deal is nearly 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The red model is currently on sale for just under $27 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $24.50. One of the more popular options in the price range, it delivers a “mess-free” design with a special overflow protection channel so the batter doesn’t leak all over the countertop. You’ll also find seven different shade settings to get your ideal cook as well as a non-stick treatment and vertical stowing so it doesn’t take up much space in your kitchen in between uses. Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a waffle maker this feature-rich and this popular for less than $18 Prime shipped right now. But if you can make do with a smaller solution, consider the Dash Mini Maker. You’re not going to get big Belgian-style waffles out of this one like the model above, but it will certainly get the job done for less at around $13 Prime shipped and can handle a plethora of other food items like “hash browns, cookies, and even biscuit pizzas.”

Then go swing by our home goods guide for more cooking deals. Alongside an ongoing deal on Oster’s family-sized air fry oven, this morning saw a number of solid price drops go live on Ninja’s blending systems with up to $60 in savings and deals starting from $50 shipped. Get a closer look at each model in our deal coverage right here.

Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker features:

MESS FREE, STRESS FREE: Designed with a wrap-around channel to catch any excess batter this unique feature prevents any batter from overflowing or leaking

7 SHADE SETTINGS: Choose from 7 different shade settings to cook your waffles exactly how you like them. The higher the setting, the darker and crispier it will be

ENDLESS RECIPE OPTIONS: With the Chefman Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker, there are unlimited options of recipes to create a delicious breakfast, lunch or even dinner! Create classic waffles, chocolate, buttermilk, banana nut, oatmeal, chocolate chip, pizza, cinnamon roll, and so much more

