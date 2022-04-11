Anker’s flagship eufy RoboVac X8 smart vacuum now $180 off at Amazon, more from $110

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy RoboVac X8 Robot Vacuum for $419.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is $180 off the going rate, within $20 of the only other time we have seen it go for less, and the best price we can find. This CES 2021 award-winning model features twin-turbines with 2,000Pa suction as well as a host of advanced navigational features. Alongside app-control, it boasts LiDAR tech, real-time obstacle avoidance, the ability to map out and store data on multiple floors at a time, as well as delivering no-go zones and scheduled cleaning. From here, you’ll find recharge and resume capabilities joined by spot cleaning options, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for the hybrid model. Head below for additional deals on the rest of Anker’s RoboVac lineup to help with spring cleaning from $110

More Anker RoboVac deals:

We are also still tracking some solid deals on the BISSELL SpotClean Pro carpet cleaner. Just be sure to check out the ongoing price drops on Roborock’s app-controlled E4 Robot Vac as well as the first deal on the Roborock’s new S7 MaxV smart robot vac and mop

Anker eufy RoboVac X8 vacuum features:

  • Well-Decorated: A CES 2021 winner, RoboVac X8 Series is highly recommended by numerous media companies such as Wired, Digital Trends, TechRadar, connect, and Good Housekeeping.
  • Twin-Turbine Technology: With each turbine generating 2000 Pa of suction power, RoboVac X8 creates up to 80% more airflow* to pick up more dust, debris, and pet hair from every corner of your house. *When compared to eufy´s single-turbine robotic vacuum.
  • iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology, RoboVac X8 scans your home to intelligently navigate and avoid obstacles in real-time for more efficient cleaning throughout your house, even in low-light.

