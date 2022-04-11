Anker’s flagship eufy RoboVac X8 smart vacuum now $180 off at Amazon, more from $110

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy RoboVac X8 Robot Vacuum for $419.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is $180 off the going rate, within $20 of the only other time we have seen it go for less, and the best price we can find. This CES 2021 award-winning model features twin-turbines with 2,000Pa suction as well as a host of advanced navigational features. Alongside app-control, it boasts LiDAR tech, real-time obstacle avoidance, the ability to map out and store data on multiple floors at a time, as well as delivering no-go zones and scheduled cleaning. From here, you’ll find recharge and resume capabilities joined by spot cleaning options, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for the hybrid model. Head below for additional deals on the rest of Anker’s RoboVac lineup to help with spring cleaning from $110.
More Anker RoboVac deals:
- RoboVac 11s $160 (Reg. $200+)
- Or renewed from $110 shipped
- RoboVac 15C MAX $180 (Reg. $250)
- RoboVac 30C $180 (Reg. $280)
- RoboVac 30C MAX $186 (Reg. $259+)
- RoboVac G30 $230 (Reg. $340)
- RoboVac X8 Hybrid Vacuum and Mop $530 (Reg. $650)
- And even more…
We are also still tracking some solid deals on the BISSELL SpotClean Pro carpet cleaner. Just be sure to check out the ongoing price drops on Roborock’s app-controlled E4 Robot Vac as well as the first deal on the Roborock’s new S7 MaxV smart robot vac and mop.
Anker eufy RoboVac X8 vacuum features:
- Well-Decorated: A CES 2021 winner, RoboVac X8 Series is highly recommended by numerous media companies such as Wired, Digital Trends, TechRadar, connect, and Good Housekeeping.
- Twin-Turbine Technology: With each turbine generating 2000 Pa of suction power, RoboVac X8 creates up to 80% more airflow* to pick up more dust, debris, and pet hair from every corner of your house. *When compared to eufy´s single-turbine robotic vacuum.
- iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology, RoboVac X8 scans your home to intelligently navigate and avoid obstacles in real-time for more efficient cleaning throughout your house, even in low-light.
