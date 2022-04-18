Razer’s THX Pro wireless ANC gaming earbuds see huge 50% price drop, now $100 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200, like they currently fetch directly from Razer, this is a 50% or $100 price drop that’s matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today. The brand’s latest pro model in-ear wireless headphones have active noise cancellation as well as a THX-certified audio system to deliver a “rich, balanced soundstage for all your movies, music and gaming.” A Quick Attention mode allows you to let some outside noise in when needed while the dedicated gaming mode brings 60ms low latency audio to help with reaction time. More details below.

If you’re looking to get into Razer’s true wireless gaming earbuds for less, the V1 standard model sells for under $40 shipped on Amazon right now. While they won’t deliver all of the bells and whistles – noise cancellation, 20-hour battery life, and more – you’ll find above, they are still a notable option and for far less cash.

Speaking of which, you can get a closer look at the V2 model that launched in summer 2021 as part of our coverage right here. Again, these aren’t the pro-grade caliber option on sale and featured here today, but certainly a worthy consideration if you don’t need the higher-end feature set. Everything you need to know is right here.

Razer Hammerhead Pro features:

Advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): By producing anti-noise to counter any noise it detects from outside and inside your earbuds, our cutting-edge design is able to shut out all distractions and keep you focused on what matters.

THX Certified Earbuds: Tested and optimized by experts in cinematic audio immersion at THX Ltd., the earbuds present a rich, balanced soundstage for all your movies, music and gaming.

In-Ear Design: Get a comfortable, secure, in-ear fit and enhanced noise isolation with Comply foam tips. For even more customized levels of comfort or acoustic options, take your pick from 6 additional silicon tips sizes.

