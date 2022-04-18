Remove the burden of wires with the HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset at new low of $100

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Normally listed for $150, this is a 33% discount which drops the price down to the all-time low price we’ve seen. HyperX boasts 30 hours of playback on a single charge with 20 meters of range from the 2.4GHz dongle transmitter. At 300 grams, this headset is designed to remain comfortable throughout the duration of your gaming session. The detachable, noise-canceling microphone will allow your friends and teammates to hear you clearly without any background noise distractions. It is also certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more details and keep reading for other deals.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40 instead. Unlike the HyperX headset, you will be tethered to whatever device you end up using by the audio cable. Another difference is the retractable microphone. It goes inside the earcup to stay out of the way when not in use. Both headsets feature 7.1 surround sound support when used on Windows.

Be sure to check out this deal on the Razer Seiren V2 Pro USB Microphone at $130. This is the second-best price we’ve seen for this microphone with a built-in shock mount. Also, check out these deals on SteelSeries and HyperX gaming mice from $67. The SteelSeries Rival 600 and HyperX Pulsefire Dart are both wireless mice that feature programmable buttons and long battery lives.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset features:

Cut the cord and roam free with low-latency 2.4GHz Wireless connection, a range of up to 20 meters and a battery life of up to 30 hours.

Premium memory foam and soft, pliable leatherette deliver legendary comfort. It’s also lightweight at 300g, making it more comfortable to use during long gaming sessions.

Get immersed in your games and audio entertainment with the high-quality sound provided by the large, 53mm drivers.

The detachable noise-cancelling mic is Discord and TeamSpeak certified. It also features an LED mute indicator so that you can easily see when your mic is on.

