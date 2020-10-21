HyperX, one of the more well-known gaming peripheral manufacturers around, just updated its classic Cloud II with a wireless model. The legacy Cloud II was comfortable, had great performance, and was a staple of PC gaming for quite some time. With the new Cloud II Wireless, you’ll find a similar overall build with all-new internals. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the all-new HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset.

HyperX’s new Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset upgrades an age-old classic

According to HyperX, they’ve sold nearly 4,000,000 Cloud II headsets since its inception. The Cloud II Wireless is designed to expand on that, and bring this aging headset into the modern era. With this, you’ll find that it delivers an immersive in-game audio experience thanks to its custom-tuned virtual 7.1-channel surround sound and 53mm drivers. This delivers a rich and clear sound, whether you’re working from home, attending a virtual class, or gaming.

“Our goal was to build on the legendary comfort and sound DNA of HyperX Cloud headsets to deliver a wireless version of our best-selling Cloud II,” said Larry Gonzales, V.P. sales and marketing, HyperX. “The HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset is designed to carry on the legacy of the original Cloud II, which was first introduced in 2015 and shook up the industry with its iconic design, comfortable fit, and best sound for a headset in its price range.”

Enjoy a solid build with an aluminum frame and adjustable headband

HyperX wants you to be comfortable while playing, and that’s why they went the extra mile in the design of the Cloud II Wireless. You’ll find a durable aluminum frame here with an adjustable headband, ensuring a perfect fit that’s built to last a lifetime. Pliable leatherette and memory foam ear cups are there, for “signature HyperX comfort.”

Up to 30-hours of battery life and noise cancelling mics keep you gaming all day long

You’ll find that HyperX didn’t skimp on the specs here. Not only are there 53mm drivers in each ear cup, but you’ll find up to 30-hours of usage on a single charge. That means you can game for nearly two days before it’s time to recharge, and that’s if you’re playing 15-hours a day.

When it comes to keeping in contact with your team, the noise-canceling microphone reduces background noise and ensures that you sound crystal clear to your teammates. It’s removable, should you not want audio passing through to the computer, and the headset even has inline controls for volume, mic mute, and even mic monitoring. An LED is on the mic itself, so you know whether it’s muted or live.

Compatible with multiple platforms

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless is compatible with PC, PSS4, and Nintendo Switch out of the box. It works with the HyperX NGENUITY software, giving you full customization.

Pricing and availability

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset will be available on November 20 for $149.99.

