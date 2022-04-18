SteelSeries’ Rival 600 wireless gaming mouse falls to 2022 low of $67 (Reg. $80), more from $50

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Rival 600 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $66.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $80, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. This mouse features SteelSeries’ exclusive TrueMove3 12,000 CPI optical esports sensor as well as “one of the world’s lowest and most accurate life off distance.” There are 256 center of gravity and weight-tuning configurations to really dial in this mouse to be exactly what you want. On top of that, there are eight RGB illumination zones and the mouse can even be programmed to light up a certain way to notify you of a Discord message through SteelSeries’ software. Check out our hands-on review of the Rival 650 for an in-depth look at a similar mouse and then head below for more.

Also on sale today is the HyperX Pulsefire Dart Gaming Mouse at $49.99. Normally fetching $100, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. HyperX boasts a battery life of up to 50 hours with the ability to recharge wirelessly using Qi. Six programmable buttons can be set up through the NGENUITY software as well, making it quite customizable.

Don’t forget to further upgrade your gaming setup by picking up the all-new Razer Seiren V2 Pro USB Mic that’s on sale for $130 right now. This is only the second time that we’ve tracked a discount and also saves you $20 from its normal going rate. Continuing with rare deals, we have the latest RTX 3080 12GB from EVGA on sale for $300 off, coming below $1,000 for the first time and also marking a new all-time low that we’ve seen.

SteelSeries Rival 600 Wireless gaming Mouse features:

The Rival 600 introduces gamers to the world’s most enhanced dual sensor system, TrueMove3+. The TrueMove3 optical sensor delivers true one to one tracking, while a dedicated optical depth sensor achieves gaming’s lowest and most accurate lift off distance detection. The Rival 600 features an exclusive custom centre-of-gravity tuning system with 256 weight configurations and a customizable range from 96 g to 128 g, ensuring the ideal weight and balance for everyone. The Rival 600 was engineered for professional esports athletes and a must-have for competitive gaming.

