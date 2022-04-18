Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is now even more affordable at $290 (Reg. $329)

Update: Amazon has now discounted the 64GB 10.2-inch iPad down to $289.99 with the price dropping at checkout. That’s $19 under our original mention and a new low.

Following ongoing discounts on two of the higher-end iPadOS experiences going live earlier this week, the savings have now arrived on the latest 10.2-inch iPad. Dropping at Amazon, you can score the 9th-generation iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $429 shipped. Normally fetching $479, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while marking an Amazon all-time low. You can also score the 64GB model at $309, down from $329 to mark the second-best price of the year.

Sure this may be Apple’s entry-level iPad, but it still packs notable features like the new A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $95. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Of course, we’re also tracking discounts on more flagship offerings from Apple in the iPadOS lineup to close out the week, as well. A new all-time low has arrived on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $149 off, Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and all. That’s alongside the all-new iPad Air 5 still sitting at $570 following a launch day discount that’s still up for the taking right here.

iPad 2021 features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!