Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 Cellular falls to Amazon low at $59 off, now $590 at Amazon

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB for $589.99 shipped in multiple colors. This is a $59 discount from its normal going rate of $649 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon. For further comparison, we normally only see $50 discounts on Apple’s smallest tablet. And, don’t forget, those looking to save even more can check out the base model iPad mini 6 on sale for $459, which is $40 in savings.

If you’re in the market for a tablet without carrying around something that’s 10-inches or larger, then the iPad mini 6 is the perfect tool for the job. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that also supports True Tone and wide color. The A15 Bionic chip packs a Neural Engine for enhanced processing and there’s even Touch ID in tow. On top of the 12MP wide back camera, there’s a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for FaceTime and Zoom calls. You’ll also find 5G connectivity here for on-the-go work, making it quite versatile. Not convinced yet? Well, our first impressions review details how perfect the size is without taking hits in performance. Keep reading for additional details.

Of course, Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 supports the Apple Pencil 2 for drawing, writing, and note taking. So, if you’re wanting to use the iPad mini for college, notes, or even sketching, then be sure to pick up an Apple Pencil. We also recommend picking up the MoKo iPad mini 6 case that’s available for $9.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It’s designed to keep your device protected while in a bag. Plus, it can be used to prop up the iPad for watching content, typing, or playing games.

Don’t forget that Twelve South’s library of signature vintage leather BookBook cases recently got expanded to include the iPad mini 6. However, if you need something larger, then don’t forget that Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pros are on sale for the best prices of the year. Deals start at $700 and there’s $199 to save here, so be sure to check out our post for all the details there.

Apple iPad mini 2021 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

