WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 7,000MB/s SSD with heatsink for PS5/PC drops to $150 (Reg. $200+)

Justin Kahn
Reg. $200+ $150

B&H is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 Internal NVMe PCIe 4.0 Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $149.99 shipped. Price appears at checkout. Regularly $270 on B&H, this is up to $90 off and the lowest price we can find. However, it typically sells for closer to $200 at Amazon where it is now fetching $170. Delivering built-in heatsink technology as well as up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds, this is one of our favorite options for PlayStation 5 and PC gaming rigs. The Gen4 PCIe NVMe interface is a notable solution for modern motherboards alongside the M.2 form-factor as well. On Windows, it is also compatible with WD_BLACK Dashboard for customization options. More details below. 

If you can make do with a 500GB internal storage capacity, take a look at the smaller SN850 model. This one sells for $110 and allows you to take advantage of the modern specs and up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds for another $40 less than the 1TB option above. 

While we are fans of the WD_BLACK SN850 lineup, CORSAIR’s new 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC SSDs are certainly worth a look, especially while they are on sale. Having recently just got a chance to go hands-on with the brand’s latest, they are among the fastest options on the market right now and are currently starting from $160 shipped on Amazon. Head over to our deal coverage for a closer look. 

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 Internal SSD features:

  • Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)
  • Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)
  • Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games
  • Downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your gaming experience (Windows Only)
  • Sleek Heatsink model minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

