All-new Wyze Lock Bolt packs anti-peep keypad with fingerprint sensor for $80

Today, Wyze is introducing its latest smart home accessory with the Lock Bolt. Designed to completely replace your house’s deadbolt, the Wyze Lock Bolt has an integrated keypad and fingerprint scanner. You’ll find the keypad is backlit for night access, in-app history, scheduled locking/unlocking, and auto-lock as well. So, what makes the Wyze Lock Bolt different from the more expensive Wyze Lock? Let’s take a closer look.

Wyze Lock Bolt offers an all-in-one solution

While Wyze launched the Wyze Lock a while ago, which retrofitted any deadbolt to be smart, the Wyze Lock Bolt aims to completely replace your door’s hardware. It has an integrated keypad that goes on the outside of your door, instead of making it a separate purchase like the original Wyze Lock. The keypad is also multi-function too, as it has a built-in fingerprint reader that allows you to “unlock your door in under a second.” However, Wyze Lock Bolt is limited to Bluetooth connectivity and doesn’t have Wi-Fi support, meaning smart home tie-ins outside of scheduling will be far more limited then the more expensive Wyze Lock.

The keypad itself features an anti-peep feature that allows you to add extra digits before or after the code and it’ll still unlock. This means that, if you feel someone is looking over your shoulder, then just add a few extra numbers to the code and the lock will recognize your code anywhere within the sequence, so long as the numbers are pressed in the proper order.

On top of that, there’s the ability to create unique codes for people and have a record of who used what code within the Wyze app, letting you know when the kids for home and when your family came to visit. Auto-lock is also in tow, which will automatically bolt the door after a set amount of time. Worried about the internal battery dying? There’s a built-in USB-C port for emergency charging should that be needed. In addition to that, you’ll find support for one-time codes which means that you can give someone a single-use PIN that expires in four hours, perfect for emergencies when someone who doesn’t need permanent access to your home has to get inside.

Wyze Lock Bolt is available today for $69.99 plus shipping direct from Wyze, $59.99 plus shipping for Cam Plus members, or $79.99 at Amazon.

9to5Toys’ take

The Wyze Lock Bolt seems like the smart lock the company should have started with, though it’s likely that it only looks this polished because they’ve learned from the first version. Having the keypad included this time around is quite nice, and with a built-in fingerprint reader, that allows you to gain access even faster. I also love the anti-peep function, and that’s something I wish my Yale lock had.

Overall, I’m pleased with the Wyze Lock Bolt launch as it looks like a solid smart lock with great features, at a fairly decent price.

