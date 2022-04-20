Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

The classic Sonic games are getting a fresh coat of paint as part of the upcoming Sonic Origins package. SEGA has now detailed its upcoming re-release bundle just in time for its mascot character’s 31st anniversary celebrations this summer (June 23, 2022). The package includes enhanced ports of Sonic The Hedgehog 1 and 2 as well as Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD – a title that initially released in 1993 on on the SEGA CD (among being ported to other platforms thereafter). Head below for a closer look at the enhancements coming to these classic Sonic games in the Origins bundle.

Classic Sonic games collection hits this summer

As we have come to expect from these ported classic collections, SEGA will be delivering new collectibles and achievements as well as some additional game modes and more to the mix. Players will be able to play all four games as Sonic, Knuckles or Tails alongside some bundled-in animated shorts to expand the package.

On top of that, there are two game modes known as Classic and Anniversary. As you might be imagining, the classic mode retains the original experience as much as possible on modern hardware, including the old school aspect ratio, while Anniversary mode will bring Sonic and friends into full screen visuals alongside infinite respawning.

All that sounds like good news for Sonic fans and those looking to quite possibly experience these classic games for the first time, but SEGA isn’t making it particularly easy. There are several versions of Sonic Origins that vary in terms of add-on features which can only be described as completely confusing and arguably ridiculous. It looks (good luck) a little something like this:

Get ready for more classic Sonic games when the Origins collection comes available on Xbox (check out the special edition Sonic Xbox while you’re at it), PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC for the famous Hedgehog’s birthday on June 23, 2022.

9to5Toys’ Take

While a solid package filled with classic Sonic games seems like it could only be a good thing, SEGA sure seems to be trying to make it a difficult process for gamers with the add-on tier system. I mean even the Deluxe version doesn’t include everything available. While annoying at best, there’s sure to be at least one package that’s right for you and if you love you some Sonic on modern hardware, this is, for the most part, the best way to get it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!