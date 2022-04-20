TCL’s all-new 75-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV sees first discount at $100 off

Amazon is now offering the TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV for $799.99 shipped. Down from $900, this TV just launched back at the beginning of the year and is now on sale for the very first time at $100 off. As TCL’s latest Google TV, the new 5-Series arrives with a 75-inch 4K QLED panel that’s backed by 60 localized lighting zones for improved contrast between vivid colors and darker blacks. On the smart connectivity front, Google TV powers the entire experience to pull in content from all of the top streaming services alongside delivering Alexa voice control. There’s also three HDMI 2.0 ports at your disposal alongside all of the other connectivity options. You can also get all of the details on what to expect in our hands-on review.

While not on sale, the rest of the 5-Series televisions deliver much more affordable ways to get in on the Google TV action. Starting at $430 for the 50-inch model, there are three smaller form-factors than the lead deal that are perfect for smaller home theaters or just installing into the office or guest room.

If you’d prefer to go with an OLED instead, we’re luckily tracking some notable discounts across LG’s entire lineup of 2021 models. The whole A1 series have dropped to the best prices yet at Amazon from $797, delivering everything from 48-inch models all the way up to even more home theater-worthy 77-inch displays.

TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV features:

TCL’s 5-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas.

