Apple Watch Series 6 styles drop to new lows from $220 in 1-day Woot refurb sale

Through the end of the day, Woot has launched its latest refurbished Apple sale. Discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple Watch models, shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Most notably are new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 6 models, with the 44mm style sitting at $229.99 in several colors. That’s down from the original $429 price tag and is $20 under our previous mention. 40mm models are then marked down to $219.99 from the original $399.

Even with the shiny new Series 7 models now available, going with Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be missing out on all too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So if your spring fitness regimen isn’t calling for the latest and greatest, these previous-generation models are worth a look.

Also included in the 1-day sale at Woot are even deeper savings on less recent previous-generation Apple Watch models. Starting at as low as $99.99, you can bring home Series 5 GPS offerings at the best prices of the year alongside Series 3 and more. These lack the brighter screen found above, as well as the blood oxygen sensor and U1 chip, among other improvements. But if those features aren’t worth the added cash, there’s added savings to be had right here.

No matter which previous-generation wearable you end up with thanks to today’s Woot sale, head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your look. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

