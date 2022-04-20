Wyze Cam Pan v2 sees very first discount to $40 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the Wyze Cam Pan v2 for $39.98 shipped. Down from $50, this is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the new release and the best price to date. Having just launched back in September of last year, the new Wyze Cam Pan v2 improves upon the original while still delivering all of the notable features. One of the biggest changes this time around is that you’ll now find color night vision support to supplement all of the other security chops. There’s a 1080p sensor for capturing the happenings of your home, which rests upon the motorized base that enables 360-degree pan, tilt, and zoom features for comprehensive surveillance. You’ll also be able to pair all of those features with Alexa and Google Assistant to round out the package. Our hands-on review details everything you can expect, as well.

On the more affordable side of the stable, the latest Wyze Cam v3 enters at just $4 less than the lead deal. Packing much of the same wired form-factor, there’s a similarly-refreshed 1080p sensor backed by color night vision support. Though the more affordable $36 price tag does mean you’re missing out on the pan and tilt functionality, even if it’ll integrate with Alexa and Assistant just the same.

As for the latest from Wyze, we just saw the brand debut its new Lock Bolt yesterday. As an updated smart lock, this offering arrives with a new anti-peep keypad for some added security benefits. Though the real star of the show is the integration of a fingerprint scanner, which gives you yet another way to unlock the front door. Our launch coverage breaks down everything you can expect from the new release, which is now available for purchase.

Wyze Cam Pan v2 features:

Pan, tilt, and zoom: Control remotely using the Wyze app so you can see the whole room, fast. Or monitor a room automatically by setting 4 predefined waypoints. Panning has a 360° left/right rotation range and tilting has a 93° vertical up/down range. Now with Color Night Vision: Record night time video in full, vivid color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional cameras. Livestream from anywhere in full 1080p HD: See inside your home in real time using your mobile device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!