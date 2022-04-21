Amazon has Lexar 32GB microSD memory cards starting from under $5 a pop for today only

If you’re looking to scoop up some quick and basic SD card storage, Amazon has some notable Lexar deals running today. You can land a 2-pack of Lexar 32GB microSD memory cards for $11.04 or a 3-pack for $14.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. These are Lightning deals so they will only last for for about 10 hours or until stock sells out. Regularly $13 and $17 respectively, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on the multi-packs, both of which include one SD adapter. That’s as low as $4.80 per card and a notable chance to grab some additional portable storage for your Android device and more. They run at up to 100MB/s with a water and shockproof design that can also withstand “extreme temperature,” according to Lexar. More details below.

While they might not be the fastest our newest models out there, at under $5 for 32GB, they are among the most affordable with a brand name you can trust.

For a more modern release, take a look at our hands-on review of the latest Samsung Pro and EVO Plus models. This lineup was unveiled at the tail end of last year and we got a chance to give them a run for their money earlier this year, coming away impressed with the spec sheet and overall functionality. Get a closer look right here.

We also just took a look at Satechi’s new Pro Hub Max that delivers ample I/O to your MacBook including a built-in memory card reader and more. You can get a full breakdown of what it has to offer in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

Lexar 32GB microSD memory card features:

Lexar 32GB Micro SD Card supports up to 100MB/s read speed and up to standard write speed for data transfer. (Based on internal test environment of Lexar, so the actual speed may vary with different host devices and environments. For devices that don’t support UHS-I, the transmission speed will be different due to interface limitations.)

Lexar 32GB Micro SD Memory Card supports UHS-I, U1, Speed Class 10, Video Speed Class 10 (V10) , which offer high read speed, fast file transfer speed, smooth as well as continuous photo shooting and Full HD video 720P and 1080P recording. For apps, A1 (App 1) performance is continuous 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS, which helps not only run faster, but also save smartphone’s or tablet’s storage memory.

