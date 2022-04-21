Reposition the number pad with ASUS’ Claymore II Wireless Modular Keyboard at $220 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Gaming Mechanical Keyboard with ROG RX Blue Switches for $219.99 shipped. Normally listed for $270, this $50 in savings marks a new 2022 low price, beating our previous mention by $10. With this keyboard, you get to choose whether you want a Tenkeyless 80% or 100% format. The number pad can be detached to give you more space on your desk, but the number pad can also be configured as a macro keypad for complex games. You also have the choice of playing wirelessly using a 2.4GHz connection or wired over USB-C. RGB lighting can have an impact on the battery life of this keyboard, netting you 144 hours with lighting disabled. Fast charging over USB-C will get you 18 hours of life (no lighting) with just 30 minutes of charging. Keep reading for more.

Alongside charging over USB-C, you will also get a USB pass-through when connected to other devices. This discounted model runs the ROG RX Blue optical mechanical switches which have a 100-million-keystroke lifespan and consistent, wobble-free keystrokes. They also feature per-key RGB lighting that can be controlled using ASUS software. If you’re instead looking for a basic, wireless keyboard, check out the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $120. Each key features backlighting to make it easy to see which keys are which in the dark. This keyboard features the ability to be connected to three devices and switched at a button press. Get up to 10 days of battery life off a single charge as well.

Be sure to check out this deal on the HyperX Alloy Origins full-sized mechanical keyboard for $75. This is an all-time low for this keyboard that features a full aluminum body and HyperX Red Switches. You can also save on the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2Gaming Headset for Xbox at $120, a new low price.

ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Keyboard features:

With the ROG Claymore II, you can create your ideal gaming setup by placing the new detachable numpad on whichever side you prefer; then choose between wired or wireless mode and light it all up with Aura Sync. Assume full tactical control with ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches and customizable hotkeys.

The detachable numpad can be attached on either side of the keyboard, or it can be removed entirely if you prefer to use ROG Claymore II in TKL mode (80%). It can also be programmed to be used as a macro keypad for complex in-game commands. This flexibility gives you various combinations to suit your play style and gaming setup.

ROG RX Red and RX Blue Optical Mechanical Switches offer consistent, wobble-free keystrokes with a superfast 1 ms response and 100-million-keystroke lifespan. These premium switches have a hollow-square stem design and they feature embedded RGB LEDs providing all-round per-key lighting.

