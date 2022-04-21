Save up to $106 on Ninja’s Foodi Digital Air Fry Convection Oven at $90 (Today only, Refurb.)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi SP101 Digital Air Fry Convection Oven for $89.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $240 and currently going for $196 in new condition at Amazon, this is matching our previous mention on the less capable SP100 model at up to $106 off the going rate. The SP101 is an 8-in-1 countertop cooker with convection oven features alongside a built-in air fryer with additional functions including air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm. Alongside doubling as a typical toaster, it also has enough space for a 13-inch pizza or six chicken breasts with a 60-second preheat time that can be a much more convenient option that waiting for your main oven. Ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a convection oven with air frying from a top-tier brand for less than $90 right now. However, it might be worth taking a look at the CROWNFUL 10.6-quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven at $80 shipped. While not a whole lot less expensive than the Ninja above, it is brand new and includes rotisserie functionality you won’t get on the Foodi solution alongside nine other cooking modes.

Alongside ongoing deals on Ninja blending systems, we are also tracking a solid price drop on its 7-in-1 Foodi XL Grill Air Fryer. This one is currently at a new Amazon 2022 low and has only gone for less in a single one-day sale last year. You can get a closer look at this multi-cooker indoor grill in yesterday’s coverage as well as even more cooking deals right here.

Ninja Foodi SP101 Digital Air Fry Convection Oven features:

DIGITAL CRISP CONTROL TECHNOLOGY: Precision-controlled temperature, heat source, and airflow for ultimate versatility and optimum cooking performance.

8-IN-1 VERSATILITY: The ultimate meal-making machine with 8-in-1 functionality: Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast, Dehydrate, and Keep Warm all in one powerful, 1800-watt appliance.

LESS FAT: Eat all of your air fried favorites guilt-free with up to 75% less fat when using the Air Fry function vs. traditional deep frying. Tested against hand-cut, deep fried French Fries.

FASTER COOKING: Cooks up to 60% faster than a traditional oven on Air Roast; 60-second preheat; full meals in as little as 20 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!