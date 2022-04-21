Bring Texas-style BBQ to the cookout, Char-Griller’s Pro Charcoal Grill now $153 (Reg. $275)

Justin Kahn -
Home GoodswootChar-Griller
45% off From $153

If you’re looking to refresh your grill before the weather truly warms up, Woot is offering some notable offers on several options starting from $153. One standout is the Char-Griller E1224 Smokin Pro Charcoal Grill for $152.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $276, this is up to 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It currently sells for over $250 at Amazon where it hasn’t gone for any lower than today’s deal in well over a year. Designed to meet “the high demands of the Texas-style BBQ smoker,” it delivers a heavy-gauge powder coated steel build with 830-square inches of total cooking space alongside a built-in side-mounted firebox. You’ll also find non-stick cast iron cooking grates, removable charcoal drawers, a storage rack and wheels as well as a top-mounted temperature gauge. The “easy dump ash pan makes for an easy clean up when you’re done” as well. More deals and details below. 

You’ll also find some gas grills as well as the AKORN Kamado smoker and BBQ on sale via this landing page at Woot. While the model detailed above is the most affordable of the bunch, you will find up to 42% off and prices starting from $251 on more involved options that might suit your needs better right here. 

Alongside this deep price drop on Ninja’s 7-in-1 Foodi XL Grill Air Fryer at up to $125 off, the outdoor grill deals don’t stop here. We are tracking new 2022 lows on the Char-Broil 2-burner TRU-Infrared grill and Royal Gourmet flat top griddle with deals starting from $265. Dive into all fo the details in our previous coverage right here

Char-Griller Smokin Pro Charcoal Grill features:

  • Traditional charcoal grill with side firebox for Texas style barbecue
  • Grill barrel and side firebox provide heavy-gauge powder-coated steel construction; nonstick cast-iron cooking grates for even heating
  • Removable charcoal drawers allow users to add charcoal and dump ashes easily; double bottom for long-term durability
  • Additional features include temperature gauge, storage rack and 2 wheels for easy transport. Heavy Duty Steel Construction

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Char-Griller

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s 7-in-1 Foodi XL Grill Air Fryer hits one ...
Dash kitchenware from $10: Juicer, waffle maker, mixers...
Char-Broil 2-burner TRU-Infrared grill and Royal Gourme...
Traeger intros new must-see WiFIRE smart grills with to...
Save up to $106 on Ninja’s Foodi Digital Air Fry ...
PowerA couch co-op Wired Xbox Controller hits new Amazo...
Save 39% on the HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset
Bring movie night anywhere with Anker’s mini Andr...
Load more...
Show More Comments