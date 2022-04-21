Bring Texas-style BBQ to the cookout, Char-Griller’s Pro Charcoal Grill now $153 (Reg. $275)

If you’re looking to refresh your grill before the weather truly warms up, Woot is offering some notable offers on several options starting from $153. One standout is the Char-Griller E1224 Smokin Pro Charcoal Grill for $152.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $276, this is up to 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It currently sells for over $250 at Amazon where it hasn’t gone for any lower than today’s deal in well over a year. Designed to meet “the high demands of the Texas-style BBQ smoker,” it delivers a heavy-gauge powder coated steel build with 830-square inches of total cooking space alongside a built-in side-mounted firebox. You’ll also find non-stick cast iron cooking grates, removable charcoal drawers, a storage rack and wheels as well as a top-mounted temperature gauge. The “easy dump ash pan makes for an easy clean up when you’re done” as well. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find some gas grills as well as the AKORN Kamado smoker and BBQ on sale via this landing page at Woot. While the model detailed above is the most affordable of the bunch, you will find up to 42% off and prices starting from $251 on more involved options that might suit your needs better right here.

Alongside this deep price drop on Ninja’s 7-in-1 Foodi XL Grill Air Fryer at up to $125 off, the outdoor grill deals don’t stop here. We are tracking new 2022 lows on the Char-Broil 2-burner TRU-Infrared grill and Royal Gourmet flat top griddle with deals starting from $265. Dive into all fo the details in our previous coverage right here.

Char-Griller Smokin Pro Charcoal Grill features:

Traditional charcoal grill with side firebox for Texas style barbecue

Grill barrel and side firebox provide heavy-gauge powder-coated steel construction; nonstick cast-iron cooking grates for even heating

Removable charcoal drawers allow users to add charcoal and dump ashes easily; double bottom for long-term durability

Additional features include temperature gauge, storage rack and 2 wheels for easy transport. Heavy Duty Steel Construction

