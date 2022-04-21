Samsung’s new 15W Wireless Charger Duo refuels two Galaxy devices at once for $77

Amazon now offers the new Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo for $76.84 shipped. Normally fetching $90, you’d currently pay $85 for the white model with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $13 off. This is also one of the first notable price cuts, too. Samsung’s latest addition to its stable of first-party chargers just dropped back in February and arrives as a refreshed Wireless Charger Duo. Packed into a new design, there’s 15W Qi refueling capabilities alongside a secondary 5W pad. Samsung also rounds out the nightstand or desk upgrade by including one of its official 25W USB-C power adapters.

On the more affordable side of things, Samsung’s new 15W Qi Charging Pad is worth a look to save some extra cash. You’re still getting the same first party seal of approval, just in a form-factor that can only refuel one device at a time at $60. But if you’re only rocking one of the new Galaxy S22 series handsets, it’s a great addition to your setup to take advantage of the faster 15W charging speeds.

If you’re looking for some additional ways to outfit your everyday carry or nightstand, our smartphone accessories guide is packed with discounts so far this week. This collection of UGREEN USB-C PD/GaN chargers is certainly worth a look, especially considering you’ll find models as low as $8.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo features:

Get the charge you need quickly, thanks to up to 15W of Fast Wireless Charging support. This charger boost is compatible with USB PD and Super Fast Charging travel adapters for an easy pick-me-up. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. The Super Fast Wireless Charger Pad has a built-in cooling system with a fan and charges your phone fast.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!