Bose’s latest SoundLink Flex floating Bluetooth speaker hits Amazon all-time low at $129

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersBose
Reg. $149 $129

After being first unveiled back in October of last year, Amazon is now offering its first notable price drop on the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $129 shipped. Also matched directly from Bose. Regularly $149, this is the first readily available deal on Bose’s latest entry to its SoundLink speaker lineup. Outside of a very limited YMMV deal and this offer on a pair of them at $253 direct, this is the lowest price we have tracked. The outdoor-ready portable Bluetooth speaker delivers a refreshed design and enhanced IP67 water and dust-proof ratings alongside a floating design. PositionIQ tech automatically optimizes audio sound quality playback according to the environment alongside 12-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and built-in mics for taking calls. Get even more details in our launch coverage and head below for additional details. 

JBL is also running a notable spring sale at Amazon right now, offering up some of its more portable solutions from $30 alongside the powerful Charge 5 and Flip models at some of the best prices of the year. If you’re not going to go with a Bose solution, JBL is one of the best options out there. 

But if it’s the Siri-equipped mini Apple speaker you’re after, we are currently tracking a rare deal on the fabric-covered HomePod mini right now. The refreshed yellow colorway is on tap at the moment and you can get all of the details on this offer right now in our previous coverage

Dive into our portable Bluetooth speaker deal hub for even more options as we approach summer 2022.

  • tate-of-the-art design – SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker is packed with exclusive technologies and a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go
  • Clearest possible sound – Proprietary PositionIQtechnology automatically detects the position of your portable Bluetooth speaker for optimal sound quality in any orientation or environment
  • Waterproof wireless speaker for travel – SoundLink Flex is rigorously tested to meet IP67 waterproof speaker standards. Crafted and sealed with waterproof materials, it even floats – ideal for outdoor adventures

