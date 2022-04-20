HomePod mini sees rare discount to $83 in recently-released yellow colorway

Costco is currently offering members the Apple HomePod mini in yellow for $79.99 plus $3 shipping. Down from $99, this is one of the first discounts of the year and an overall rare chance to score the yellow colorway on sale. Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed yellow colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 13. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable smart speakers go, you’ll certainly want to have a look at this Amazon promotion that will score you one of its Echo Dot for just $1. That’s right. You can score the Alexa-enabled speaker for just $1 when you subscribe to its Music Unlimited service. All of the details on locking in the discount are right here.

Elsewhere in our Apple guide this week, there are already a slew of notable discounts and it is only Wednesday. Ranging from the latest M1 Pro MacBooks at some of the lowest prices to date to deeper clearance-level discounts on iPad Air 4 and more, you’ll want to check out everything right here.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

