HomePod mini sees rare discount to $83 in recently-released yellow colorway

Blair Altland -
AppleSmart Homecostco
$83

Costco is currently offering members the Apple HomePod mini in yellow for $79.99 plus $3 shipping. Down from $99, this is one of the first discounts of the year and an overall rare chance to score the yellow colorway on sale. Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed yellow colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 13. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable smart speakers go, you’ll certainly want to have a look at this Amazon promotion that will score you one of its Echo Dot for just $1. That’s right. You can score the Alexa-enabled speaker for just $1 when you subscribe to its Music Unlimited service. All of the details on locking in the discount are right here.

Elsewhere in our Apple guide this week, there are already a slew of notable discounts and it is only Wednesday. Ranging from the latest M1 Pro MacBooks at some of the lowest prices to date to deeper clearance-level discounts on iPad Air 4 and more, you’ll want to check out everything right here.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
costco

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, Apple Watch Se...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Apple Wa...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $439, Apple Watch Series ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Refurbished M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, ...
iPad mini 6 returns to Amazon low of $459 in several co...
Score an Echo Dot with 1-month Amazon Music Unlimited s...
Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac now up to $150 off in mul...
Amazon lows hit JBL’s Bluetooth speakers from $30...
Load more...
Show More Comments