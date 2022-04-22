Cooler Master’s SK620 60% Mechanical Keyboard reaches new low of $74, more

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master SK620 60% Mechanical Keyboard with Low Profile Brown Switches for $74.28 shipped. Normally listed for $90, this 17% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this keyboard with brown switches. The 60% design of the SK620 will give you all the functionality you need minus a dedicated number pad so you can have more space for maneuvering your mouse. It is also a lot easier to travel with a 60% keyboard. For Mac users, the command and option keys are labeled so you never forget which is which. The low profile switches used on this keyboard reduce the travel distance and actuation point. RGB backlighting adds a nice accent to the white and brushed aluminum design. Keep reading for another Cooler Master keyboard deal.

Amazon is also offering the Cooler Master CK552 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard with Gateron Red Switches for $68.58. Normally retailing for $80, this 14% discount marks a new 2022 low price and the first price drop we’ve seen since October 2021. The CK552 has some similarities to the SK620 with a brushed aluminum body but in pure black color. The switches on the CK552 are also full-size and have per-key RGB backlighting. Changes to this lighting can be made on the fly at the press of a button. This is also a full-size keyboard compared to the 60% design of the featured product.

Be sure to check out this deal on the HP OMEN Vector Wireless Gaming Mouse with 1ms polling at its new low of $65. You can also save on GIGABYTE’s AORUS RTX 3080 eGPU with Ethernet and 100W charging at $200 off.

Cooler Master SK620 60% Mechanical Keyboard features:

The SK620 low-profile mechanical keyboard redefines form and function in both work and play. The compact 60% layout and minimalist brushed aluminum body embrace modern aesthetics, while low profile switches and ergonomic keycaps give you the classic mechanical keyboard experience. Add in hybrid OS compatibility, and you have a keyboard that embraces modern and classic sensibilities.

