HP’s OMEN Vector Wireless Gaming Mouse with 1ms polling reaches new low at $65 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the HP OMEN Vector Wireless Gaming Mouse for $64.99 shipped. Normally listed for $100, this 35% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this gaming mouse. Using Warp Wireless Technology, you can expect 1ms polling rates from the Vector mouse. HP claims that 30 seconds of charging over the USB-C port will net you an additional hour of playtime. Outside of that quick juice up, you can expect upwards of 180 hours of life before needing a charge. A PixArt PAW3335 sensor supports up to 16,000 DPI for “99% accuracy.” The switches inside this mouse are also rated at a lifespan of 50 million clicks. As HP states, “that’s long.” Check out our launch coverage and keep reading for more.

You can continue building out your collection of HP OMEN gear with the Mindframe Prime Gaming Headset for $60. With 7.1 surround sound support, you will be able to hear where your enemies are coming from to be prepared. One unique feature that you won’t see on other headsets is the Cooling FrostCap earcups that provide active cooling for those long gaming sessions. Heat is one of the biggest factors when it comes to comfort. If you instead want to save some cash, check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40 and Logitech’s G502 HERO High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $40 as well.

GIGABYTE’s AORUS RTX 3080 eGPU with Ethernet and 100W charging is now $200 off and will get you desktop level graphics on a thin and light Thundebolt 3/4 laptop. You can also save on the Xbox Elite Series 2 and 20th Anniversary wireless gamepads at 2022 lows from $60.

HP OMEN Vector Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Lose the lag and the wire without losing any of the performance with Warp Wireless Technology’s pro-grade 1ms polling rate

Out-play every hour in a week, with 180 hours of battery life

Dial-up your accuracy with the esports-grade PixArt PAW3335 wireless sensor that supports up to 16,000 DPI, 99% accuracy tracking, 40g acceleration, and 400IPS tracking speed

Hone your response times for as long as you want with the extremely reliable Omron switches and a 50 million click lifespan

