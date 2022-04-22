GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3080 eGPU with Ethernet and 100W charging $200 off, more

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3080 Gaming Box eGPU (REV2.0) for $1,199.99 shipped. This $200 discount marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this eGPU, and is pretty competitive with what you’d pay for a standalone RTX 3080. If you have a laptop that supports Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4 and doesn’t have enough gaming power already, this eGPU is the perfect solution. It comes with a pre-installed RTX 3080 with GIGABYTE’s WATERFORCE all-in-one watercooling system. The eGPU doesn’t just have a graphics card installed though, as through the Thunderbolt 3 cable it carries three USB 3.0 ports and Gigabit Ethernet back to your device making it an all-in-one solution. On top of that, it also sends up to 100W of USB-C Power Delivery to your connected laptop in order to charge it. Check out our review of the RTX 3080 to find out more about its performance. Head below for more.

More GPUs on sale:

For on-the-go gaming, don’t forget to check out the MSI GE66 Raider laptop that’s on sale right now. We found the discount last night and you’ll see that it has some pretty impressive specs for $1,699. With a 1440p 240Hz display in tow and an RTX 3080 powering it all, the system is a fantastic all-in-one gaming experience that can go anywhere you need.

GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3080 eGPU features:

Powerful GeForce RTX 3080 delivers incredible performance for games, creators and A.I. WATERFORCE all-in-one cooling system Thunderbolt 3 plug and play Supports 3x USB 3.0 for peripherals Supports 1x Ethernet port Supports Power Delivery (PD 3.0) to charge the laptop PC RGB fusion 2.0 – 16.7M color synchronize with other AORUS devices. LHR (Lite Hash Rate) version. Powered by GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, AORUS RTX 3080 GAMING BOX transfers the Ultrabook laptop PC into a gaming platform, delivers the incredible performance for real-time ray tracing and graphics-intensive games.

