Cuisinart’s regularly $60+ Smart Stick Hand Blender gets Amazon renewed treatment at $30

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart HB-800 Smart Stick Variable Speed Immersion Hand Blender for $29.99 shipped in renewed condition. It ships with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee with “no visible cosmetic imperfections.” Regularly $40 in renewed condition and now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, these Cuisinart Smart Stick blenders sell for at least $50 and more like north of $60 in new condition on Amazon and Walmart, yielding up to 50% in savings today. Packing 300 watts of power, this model delivers LED-illuminated variable speed control as well as as a one-button locking feature and an additional whisk attachment. It also ships with the travel/storage case. More details below. 

While not as powerful and without the storage case, you can land the Cuisinart HB-120PC Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender in Amazon renewed condition for $20 Prime shipped right now. You’ll get the same stainless steel treatment just in a slightly less capable package. 

But if you’re looking for a more high-end solution, dive into the ongoing Ninja blender sale at Amazon  from $50 as well as the ongoing Vitamix Mother’s Day sale. You’ll find up to $100 in savings on the brand’s pro-grade solutions with lengthy warranties to protect your investment. Take a closer look right here

Then go hit up our home goods deal hub for the rest of this week’s best cooking deals as we head into the weekend.

Cuisinart HB-800 Smart Stick features:

  • 300W Motor
  • Corded Hand Held Blender
  • LED-illuminated Variable Speed Control
  • All-In-One Storage Case including storage and whisk attachment
  • One-Touch Button with Lock and Unlock Feature

