Amazon’s latest Echo Dot falls to new all-time low at $28 (Reg. $50), Kids Edition at $40

Amazon is now offering the latest Echo Dot 4th Gen Smart Speaker for $27.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at 44% off while beating our previous mention by $12 and marking one of the first marks of the year. Also on sale, the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition is down to $39.99 from its usual $60 price tag. Amazon’s most recent take on its most affordable speaker arrives with a new spherical design that delivers an improved audio array. On top of being able to take advantage of the new drivers for Apple Music and more, there’s also all of the usual Alexa features you’d expect to round out the package. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable smart speakers go, you’ll certainly want to have a look at this Amazon promotion that will score you one of its Echo Dot for just $1. That’s right. You can score the Alexa-enabled speaker for just $1 when you subscribe to its Music Unlimited service. All of the details on locking in the discount are right here.

Then on the front of other official upgrades to your Alexa smart home, we’re still tracking quite the rare markdown on Amazon’s official Smart Plug. On sale for the first time since Black Friday last year, this in-house accessory provides effortless setup for quickly getting things configured right out of the box. Currently sitting at $20, this is down from the usual $25 going rate thanks to the ongoing discount.

All-new Echo Dot features:

Meet the all-new Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm. Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

