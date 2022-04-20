Add voice control to any outlet with rare price drop on Amazon’s official Smart Plug at $20

We are now tracking a rare deal on the Amazon Smart Plug. Regularly $25, you can score one for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is the first discount we have tracked since it went on sale for Black Friday last year and the second-best price we have seen on Amazon. Working in conjunction with Alexa, it delivers voice control to any outlet in your home and, subsequently, just about anything that is plugged into it. Featuring a clean design that only takes up one of the outlets in a typical dual receptacle, it also allows users to schedule “lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when away” with no hub required. Head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to Amazon’s in-house “stress-free” solution, there are more affordable options out there. This 2-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs sells for $17 Prime shipped on Amazon and delivers a very similar experience. The no hub-needed setup works with Alexa gear as well as Google Assistant alongside scheduling and more.

For smart control outdoors this spring and summer, dive into this ongoing price drop on Wemo’s HomeKit dual smart plug. Ready to keep up with the elements, this $20 option is now up to 50% off the going rate, delivering a pair of weather-resistant outlets with with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support. Dive into our overage for mode tails and the pricing breakdown. Then swing by our smart home hub for even more.

Amazon Smart Plug features:

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

No smart home hub required—set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app.

See tips on saving energy and estimate your light’s consumption with the Alexa energy dashboard.

