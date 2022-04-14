Score an Echo Dot with 1-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just $9 ($50 value)

Today, Amazon is bringing one of its most popular promotions back by offering first-time Echo owners the chance to score a third-generation Echo Dot for $0.99 when signing up for a Music Unlimited subscription for the first time. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, with the plan costing $10 normally or $8 for subscribers to Amazon’s 2-day delivery service. That gets you both for $8.98. You’d normally pay $40 for the speaker alone with the service adding another $10 of value on top. Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Dot makes for quite the compelling smart speaker at just $1, delivering Alexa alongside a collection of other features like smart home control, Apple Music, and more. Plus with Music Unlimited, you’ll be able to use Alexa to play your favorite tracks, too.

If you’re looking for a lower-cost way to try out Amazon’s subscription service, we’re currently tracking a free trial offer on two of the brand’s services. Right now you can score 3 months of access to Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited without spending any cash.

Amazon also started off the week by discounting its lineup of other in-house devices. The entire collection of Echo speakers and smart displays are now on sale from $20 and joined by a particularly notable price cut on Amazon’s smart soap dispenser.

Terms and Conditions:

This is a limited time offer of 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members only) and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for$ 4.99, total price of $14.98 ($12.98 for Prime members only). Items must be purchased on a single order. Only first time device owners of an Amazon Echo device are eligible for this promotion. Current Echo device customers and Amazon Music subscribers are not eligible. After the 1-month promotional term, your Amazon Music Subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) plus applicable taxes until you cancel. Offer good while supplies last.

