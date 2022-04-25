Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro hits new all-time low at $250 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,249 shipped. Down from the usual $2,499 price tag, this is a new 2022 low at $50 under our previous mention and a grand total of $250 in savings. Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more.

While it’s not on sale right now, the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro also comes centered around the same design with the new M1 Pro chip under the hood. It packs a similar spec sheet as well, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead of the lead deal’s more capable counterpart. And clocking in at $250 under the larger version, it’s worth a look for those who want a less unwieldy addition to their everyday carry.

If you’re prefer something in the macOS world that’s a bit more portable, we’re still tracking the second discount of the year for Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. This might not be as capable of an Apple Silicon machine, but will still get you in on the M1 action with a notable $70 price drop.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

  • Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance 
  • Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 2x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever 
  • Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games 
  • 16-core Neural Engine for up to 5x faster machine learning performance 
  • Longer battery life, up to 21 hours 

