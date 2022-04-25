New 2022 Amazon low hits party/family-ready Anova Sous Vide Cooker Pro at $219 ($140 off)

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $219 shipped. Regularly $399, it has more recently been selling for $359 at Amazon where it is now at a new 2022 low with up to $140 in savings. There are certainly more affordable solutions out there, like the Instant brand model that is now marked down to $80, but Anova is one of the best in the game and this is its powerful 1200 watt pro model. Ideal for water bath cooking of “chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more,” this model can heat up to 100L of water for larger gatherings, the whole family, or to prep the meats for the grill ahead of cookouts this spring and summer. It is made of stainless steel with drop protection and an IPX-7 rating. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, if you can do with a more casual solution the Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker is currently marked down to $80 in the Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day event. It is not quite as powerful at 800 watts but it will deliver a similar experience otherwise and will likely be just fine for a smaller typical family meal and the like.

After you check out this offer on Ninja’s sleek one-touch Cold Press Juicer while it’s back at the Amazon low, dive into these price drops on Breville’s popular espresso machines ahead of Mother’s Day. Now offering up to $100 off, Amazon has a a few different models on sale if you’re looking to bring home one of Breville’s stainless steel automatic machines.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro features:

CREATE RESTAURANT-QUALITY DISHES: Precision-controlled sous vide immersion cooking delivers perfect results every time

EVEN COOKING: Circulates heated water uniformly, with no hot or cold spots

EASY TO READ: The tilted LED display and digital touchscreen with color-coded status indicator is easy to read from across the room

QUICK CLAMP: Easily clamp the Accu Slim Sous to a cooking vessel with one hand

PEACE OF MIND: Entire unit is waterproof to prevent damage in case of accidental immersion

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!