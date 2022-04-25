Ninja’s sleek one-touch Cold Press Juicer falls back to Amazon all-time low at $100 today

Amazon is now offering the Ninja JC101 Cold Press Pro Compact Slow Juicer for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is a solid $30 price drop that’s also matched at Best Buy and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside a sleek black and grey design that works with a wide range of kitchen decor setups, it provides a series of easy Ninja one-touch programs for a “no-hassle” juicing experience in the comfort of your own home. Other features include a 150W motor base, anti-drip lever that “keeps surfaces clean” and minimizes waste, as well as Ninja’s Total Pulp control with three user options like “No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp.” More deals and details below.

A popular alternative on Amazon that will save you some cash is the Mueller Juicer Ultra. This model delivers a similar features set in a stainless steel and black housing, just don’t expect to get the same pulp options and preset programs you’ll find on the Ninja above. It sells for just under $70 shipped on Amazon.

Speaking of kitchen upgrades, Amazon has now launched a wide ranging Instant Pot Mother’s Day event that’s now live with deals from $49 shipped. Air fryers, coffee makers, rare deals on the brand’s serving-ready electric Dutch ovens, multi-cookers, and more are all on tap. You can browse through the deals in our coverage from over the weekend and head over to our home goods hub for even more.

Ninja Cold Press Juicer features:

Cold Press Technology that produces more juice*, less foam, and brighter colors than leading centrifugal juicers.** *Per pound of produce. **Yield may vary by season.

Total Pulp Control allows for customized juice with three interchangeable pulp filters – No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp.

With all parts that touch juice dishwasher safe, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro is easier to clean than leading centrifugal juicers.

2 one-touch programs for simple use – Start/Stop and Reverse.

Powerful high-torque motor base rotates auger at low speeds.

