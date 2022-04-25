Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases for spring starting at $34

Following the price cuts from last week on Apple’s in-house leather covers, Amazon is now starting off Monday by carrying over the savings to the rest of the official accessories. Dropping the iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases to some of the best prices to date, these are the best discounts in nearly 2 months with everything starting at $34. Shipping is free across the board. Delivering cases for all four of Apple’s latest handsets, you’ll find covers in more premium leather builds to its popular silicone cases to add a bit of color into your iPhone this spring as well as clear designs for showing off the smartphone’s own style. Spanning multiple colorways too, you’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot. Or just go get the full breakdown of what’s on sale below.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

Apple Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 13, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!