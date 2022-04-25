Sony rolls out Variable Refresh Rate for these PS5 games this week, plus new PS Plus details

Sony is unleashing some new details on Variable Refresh Rate PS5 support today, and we have the latest update on the upcoming PlayStation Plus overhaul. Back at the tail end of March, Sony finally rolled out “Hey PlayStation” voice commands for PS5 owners in the U.S. and U.K., just before detailing a future update to its latest console with support for Variable Refresh Rate on HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors. The update is set to launch this week – head below for more information on PS5 VRR support as well as the latest on the new PlayStation Plus program.

PS5 VRR support set to roll out this week

Sony took to the official PlayStation Blog today to announce the roll out of Variable Refresh Rate on PlayStation 5 today. Set to hit this week to players all over the globe in the coming days, the first titles to receive to support include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Destiny 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, and more:

On HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output. This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render seamlessly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced.

Previously-released PS5 games can receive full VRR optimization for VRR tech through game patches, while future releases may include it at launch, Sony added.

Here’s the complete game list receiving VRR patches “in the coming weeks,” although Sony did add that these “are just a few of the PS5 titles” scheduled for updates:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

While you’ll be able to turn it off under “Screen and Video” in system settings, all updated PS5 consoles will be automatically be enabled for Variable Refresh Rate support on compatible monitors.

Latest on the PlayStation Plus service

Outside of Variable Refresh Rate PS5 support, Sony also recently dished up a minor update on the upcoming new PlayStation Plus service for gamers outside of the U.S.:

We’re making fantastic progress with our launch efforts and I wanted to update you on the latest. We’re rolling out our new offering for PlayStation Plus a little earlier in select markets in Asia, followed by Japan. Here is a look at our updated regional rollout schedule.

Asia markets (excluding Japan) – targeting May 23, 2022

Japan – targeting June 1, 2022

Americas – targeting June 13, 2022

Europe – targeting June 22, 2022

Additionally, we’re also expanding our cloud streaming access to the following locations for a total of 30 markets with cloud streaming access. The following markets will also offer the Premium tier from PlayStation Plus at launch: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!