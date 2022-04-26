Withings’ all-new ScanWatch packs ECG and Sp02 monitoring from $230 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the new Withings ScanWatch 42mm for $249.99 shipped in both styles. Down from $300, you’re looking at the third-best price to date at $50 off while coming within $8 of our previous mention from back in Febraury. This is the best price since then, too. You can also save on the 38mm style, which is sitting at $229.95 from $280 in both colorways and matching the all-time low.

Arriving with an array of health monitoring features, the new ScanWatch arrives with FDA-cleared ECG and Sp02 monitoring on top of the usual suspects of heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. All of that is packed into a stainless steel case with a physical crown that can tag along while swimming at up to 50-meter depths. Not to mention, there’s 30-day battery life, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Withings has a collection of other gear in its fitness stable and the Body Smart Scale is a great addition to your kit at $56. If you’re planning on getting back out there now that weather is warming up for outdoor runs or other workouts, this scale can help monitor progress by tracking everything from weight to body fat, muscle mass, and more. Everything will sync right in with the ScanWatch above, as well as the likes of Apple Health and other apps.

As far as other fitness tracker price cuts go to have you taking full advantage of spring runs and the like, we’re tracking quite the notable offer on this higher-end Apple Watch Series 7 model. Marking down the stainless steel style with complementing Milanese Loop band by $100, you’re looking at a new all-time low.

Withings ScanWatch features:

Discover ScanWatch, a hybrid smartwatch that detects heart health conditions and helps improve overall fitness. Nested in a high-end watch, state-of-the-art technology has been carefully selected to create Withings most health-oriented watch to date. Developed with cardiologists, this clinically validated hybrid smartwatch can alert a user to a possible case of atrial fibrillation. ScanWatch also offers in-depth activity and sleep tracking, water resistance to 5 ATM, and an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days before it needs to be charged.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!