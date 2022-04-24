Score a new low on a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 with Milanese Loop band at $100 off

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular for $699 shipped in stainless steel with a Milanese Loop band. While you would more typically pay $799, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings alongside a new all-time low. This is $20 under our previous mention, as well. Centered around a more premium approach to Apple’s latest wearable, this model packs a stainless steel housing and complementing Milanese Loop band. Higher-end stylings aside, you’re looking at the same fitness tracking features you’d expect with a display that’s 20% larger and brighter than before. Faster charging rounds out the package with heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen tracking. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models. Head below for more.

Those who prefer more simple stylings for their wearable can currently bring home the standard aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 on sale, too. These will upgrade your fitness routine with much of the same exercise feature set as the lead deal, just without the more premium build. Currently sitting at $70 off via Amazon, these are right around the all-time lows if not checking the box for being the best prices yet. Not to mention, there are a variety of styles available, too.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

