Find My support headlines Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet at $48 in several styles

Following the official iPhone 13 case deals that went live to start the week, Amazon now offers the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $47.99 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 20% off. We’ve only seen it sell for less once during a 1-day sale, for comparison. Having just been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model and then head below for more.

As far as alternatives go, I am personally a big fan of this offering from CASETiFY. We took a hands-on look at the brand’s new MagSafe Wallet right when it launched, finding that it arrives with similar form and function. Though the one big difference is that there’s a more environmentally-friendly faux leather build that pairs with a more affordable $40 price tag. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review from earlier in the year for a closer look.

Speaking of other official MagSafe accessories on sale, we’re still tracking price cuts across Apple’s lineup of in-house iPhone 13 series cases. Available for four different models of the latest handsets and in a wide range of styles, prices start at $34 and are down from the usual $49 or more going rates.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!