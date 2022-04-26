Belkin’s Alexa SoundForm charging dock and speaker with AirPlay 2 now $100 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker and Wireless Charger for $99.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $200, like it typically fetches at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this is up to $100 off, $30 below the most recent sale price, and the best we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked there since the holiday season last year. The SoundForm Elite is essentially a 2-in-1 wireless charging dock and speaker for Android and iPhone devices (up to 10W where compatible) that also pairs with Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 for voice commands and control of your smart home gear. The Devialet powered speaker tech delivers a “Push-Push dual woofer design [that] cancels vibrations while delivering a deep, impactful bass experience.” More details below. 

Amazon’s Echo Dot speaker might not also deliver up a Qi charging pad, but it will bring much of the same functionality as the Belkin model above otherwise, and for a much lower price tag. Fortunately, we are also tracking a big-time price drop on the 4th generation model right now starting from just $28 – a new all-time low – as well as a deep price drop on the kids edition. Get a closer look right here

Then head over to our smart home hub for additional deals on gear to make your living space a more intelligent one. A standout offer includes Eve’s new HomeKit Weather Station with Thread seeing a rare price drop we spotted this morning. This outdoor-ready solution delivers IPX4 water-resistance as well as a gorgeous aluminum design and e-ink display. You’ll find all of the details and pricing information in today’s coverage

Belkin SoundForm Elite features:

  • The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years
  • Acoustics by Devialet: Patented technologies from audio pioneers Devialet provide incredible sound quality from a compact device
  • Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology by Devialet provides absolute fidelity and exceptional performance
  • “Push-Push” dual woofer design by Devialet cancels vibrations while delivering a deep, impactful bass experience

