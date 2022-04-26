Eve’s new HomeKit Weather Station with Thread sees rare discount to $70, more

Amazon is now offering the Eve Weather HomeKit Weather Station with Thread for $69.99 shipped. Marking only the second discount to date, this is down from the usual $80 price tag in order to deliver $10 in savings for the first time since January. Supplementing your Siri setup with hyperlocal readings, Eve Weather can track temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. It sports the brand’s signature aluminum design with e-ink display and an outdoor-ready build thanks to IPX4 water-resistance. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also Thread support to round out the package. Our recent HomeKit Weekly feature takes a better look at the experience, as well. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, Amazon is continuing the Eve savings over to another lineup of HomeKit-enabled accessories to outfit your setup. While none of the other models are equipped with Thread support quite like the all-new Weather Station, the following markdowns will all integrate with Siri much the same without the need of a secondary hub. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each listing.

If you’re looking to put those local temperature readings and the like to use, we’re still tracking a pair of discounts on ecobee’s SmartThermostats. On sale for spring, these HomeKit-enabled models are down to the best prices of the year starting at $149 alongside everything else currently up for grabs in our smart home guide.

Eve Weather Station with Thread features:

Track outdoor temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure over time and see the weather trend at a glance – on your iPhone or directly on the display. Ask Siri for the temperature and humidity level right on your doorstep. Elegantly crafted from anodized aluminum with IPX4 water resistance and completely wireless with a replaceable battery. HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; get up and running in a flash with quick & easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!