Active noise cancellation headlines Razer’s Opus X Wireless headset at its low price of $80

Amazon is offering the Razer Opus X Wireless Headset for $79.99 shipped. Normally listed for $100, this 20% discount matches the all-time low price we’ve tracked. The custom-tuned 40mm drivers with the Razer Opus X are designed to “provide a rich audio experience that elevates your enjoyment, delivering clear highs and mids, as well as deep, punchy bass.” Enjoy your music in silence with active noise cancellation. Bluetooth 5.0 is used to provide a reliable wireless connection that is also energy efficient. Get latency down to around 60ms when using gaming mode on the headset. You will also be able to take phone calls and chat with friends over Discord with the built-in microphones. Quick Attention mode allows for environmental noise to be heard while you need to be aware of your surroundings. Check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to get a better idea of what to expect.

If you want to save some cash and drop ANC, you can go with the JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones at $50. There are still microphones on these headphones that allow you to take phone calls and you can even summon your voice assistant at the press of a button. Get up to 40 hours of battery life with the Tune 510BT headphones as well. A quick, 5-minute juice up gives you an additional 2 hours of battery life. Bluetooth 5.0 is also present in these headphones and you can even connect to two devices and switch between them with ease.

Be sure to check out the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker and Wireless Charger for $100. This is among the best prices we can find and nets you a 2-in-1 wireless charger and speaker that can be paired with Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 for voice commands.

Razer Opus X Wireless Headset features:

Whether you’re grooving to your favorite beats, watching a movie, or gaming, eliminate all distractions with Active Noise Cancellation that detects and nullifies unwanted ambient noise.

Featuring higher bandwidth, lower range, and lower power consumption, Bluetooth 5.0 offers a reliable wireless connection that is energy efficient for prolonged battery life.

With the internal microphones dedicated to voice communication, the Opux X ensures you always hear everyone in your conference calls – and they hear you – with perfect clarity.

Armed with custom-tuned 40mm drivers, the Opus X provides a rich audio experience that elevates your enjoyment, delivering clear high and mids, as well as deep, punchy bass.

