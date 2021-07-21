Razer Opus X Review: Low-latency, ANC, and more affordable [Video]

Continuing its line of products that step away from the battlestation, Razer’s new Opus X takes the ergonomic design of the older, more expensive Opus and simplifies the headphones while coming in at a more affordable price point. With a comfortable, lightweight design, low-latency Bluetooth, and ANC, the Razer Opus X is packed with features for the $100 price point. Be sure to hit the video below to check out all of the details.

Design Overview

Visually, the Opus X features a very similar design to the more expensive Opus. The subtle shape and small headband don’t scream gamer like many of Razer’s products. The only markings are small Razer logo indentations on the sides of the headband. Otherwise, there is a nice combination of smooth and hard lines and edges that make for a very modern, pleasing design.

Opus X is available in three different colors. I have the mercury white here, but you can also get it in pink quartz or bright Razer green as well. The more expensive Opus only comes in black, so it’s great to have some more color options here.

Comfort

Razer has kept the headphones light, which helps to make them comfortable for long sessions. There is quite a bit of padding on the inside of the earcup between my ear and the driver, but my ears do still press up against that padding. But I never found them to be uncomfortable. I’ve really enjoyed wearing the Razer Opus X headphones.

The headband expands, and the earcups can rotate 90 degrees to lay flat when not in use.

Buttons

All of the controls are located on the right earcup. From top to bottom, there is volume up, a multi-function button, volume down, and the power button which can also toggle between ANC modes. A USB-C port takes care of recharging the headphones.

Razer Opus X: Video

How do they sound?

Despite lacking the THX certification that that regular Opus has, the Opus X still has a great sound profile to it. Specs-wise, it features 40mm drivers that deliver 20-20kHz. It has a similar sound as the OG Opus, which is on the flatter side but with some nice subtle boosts to the low end that make listening to music fun.

On the low end, Opus X keeps things tight and powerful without being overwhelming. Bass hits in Titanium from David Guetta are full and impactful without drowning out the mids. It’s powerful and present, but not too far forward. Bass heads might want more low-end out of their headphones, but I enjoy this flatter sound for my headphones.

The combination of clear mids and stereo separation makes it easy to pick out different guitar lines in Mist from Protest the Hero. While the soundstage isn’t anything to write home about, the sound is clear and well separated for distinguishing between instruments and vocal lines.

In the upper register, Razer Opus X keeps things tidy and under control without getting harsh or tinny.

Opus X can also get plenty loud, I did most of my listening well under 50% volume.

For me, these are great for most listening situations, especially in noisy circumstances, thanks to the ANC mode.

ANC

Opus, the $200 version, features a hybrid ANC system with microphones both inside and outside of the earcup. The $100 Opus X cuts some costs by using only a feedforward system. This ANC system uses microphones on the outside of the earcups to regulate and cancel out incoming sound.

Toggling the ANC mode can also enable an ambient mode or quick attention mode as Razer calls it that’s great for hearing your surroundings without taking the headphones off.

Overall, ANC works really well, though when outdoor in windy conditions, I did get some wind noise coming through the ANC mics. But, that also happened to me on the higher end Opus.

Razer Opus X: Low-latency Bluetooth

Razer is primarily a gaming brand, and the Opus X makes that a little easier for casual mobile gaming by using a low 60ms low latency Bluetooth connection. This helps to make media appear more in sync than many Bluetooth headphones, and in my experience, media looked and sounded like they were lined up.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, at half the price of the OG Opus, this is a great pair of headphones. The more expensive Opus has some added features, like a 3.5mm port, auto-play/pause, and the THX certification, but the Opus X still sounds great with its own unique features, like the low-latency mode Bluetooth connection.

