Razer debuts new Opus X gaming headphones with ANC and a more affordable price tag

-
HeadphonesNewsRazer
Pre-order

Today, Razer is introducing its latest headset that sets out to deliver a more affordable version of one of its existing flagship offerings. The new Razer Opus X headphones still arrive with active noise cancellation and are joined by 30-hour playback as well as three fresh new colorways. While there are some trade-offs to the original, Razer is also introducing its latest at a much more affordable price tag. Head below for all of the details.

Razer debuts new Opus X headphones

Razer’s lineup of X series gear is known for taking some of the brand’s more popular releases and cutting back features to achieve lower price tags, and that’s exactly what the new unveil today is all about. Arriving as the latest iteration of Razer’s hybrid gaming headset and everyday headphones, the upcoming Opus X carry over quite a bit from their predecessor while also making some alterations in order to arrive at a more affordable price point.

The most notable of these changes enter in the form of three new colorways that add more flair into the mix compared to the standard black cans that launched last year. In typical Razer fashion, you’ll be able to choose between Mercury, Quartz, and Green styles that deliver much of the same actual form factor as the flagship counterpart.

Another perk is that battery life on the Razer Opus X has improved over its predecessor, clocking in at 30 hours of listening compared to the 24 hours prior. There’s still ANC this time around, which remains unchanged in how it actually delivers a distraction-free listening experience. But there is a tweak in the sound department that is certainly a downgrade, a lack of THX-certified audio.

Otherwise, you’re looking at much of the same overall design and features that on top of being great for casual everyday listening, are also notable for gaming. There’s a 60ms low-latency mode for pairing with your battlestation, as well as two built-in microphones that are just as capable for communicating with your team in-game as they are for Zoom calls and the like.

Now available for pre-order

The latest addition to the Razer headset stable officially arrives on Monday, June 14, and arrives with a $99.99 price tag. All three styles of the new Razer Opus X are now available for pre-order at Amazon as well as direct from its own online storefront. For comparison, the original Razer Opus headphones launched at $199, making the new X iteration a notable alternative for those who don’t need the added THX certification.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering our takeaway from the original pair of gaming headphones in our review last year, the new Opus X from Razer look to be quite the compelling package. I think most gamers and casual listeners will find the trade-off of no THX audio to be a deal compared to dropping the price tag down to $100.

