Hardcover Star Wars Mandalorian art books now start from $20 Prime shipped (Amazon lows)

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (season two) book for $21.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it more typically sells for $28.50 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the season one edition down at its Amazon all-time low of $20 Prime shipped right now as well. Both editions deliver a behind-the-scenes look at the popular Star Wars series with “exclusive concept art by the Lucasfilm art department and original interviews with the artists, writers, and filmmakers.” The season two book features 256 pages of said content with character, vehicle, weapon, armor, and creature designs as well as various settings and early visual concepts for the newest characters. More details below.

Another interesting addition to your Star Wars book collection would be the Star Wars Character Encyclopedia. This hardcover guide features 224 pages of details on characters from the movie saga at $15 Prime shipped. It is described as the “definitive guide to more than 200 heroes, villains, aliens, and droids of the Star Wars galaxy.”

And soaking of a galaxy far, far away, be sure to check out LEGO’s three new Star Wars diorama sets that are now available for purchase as well as our first look at LEGO’s new 1,890-piece Star Wars UCS Landspeeder. Then go dive into the brand new and first-ever CASETiFY Star Wars iPhone 13 case collection we detailed last week.

Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (season two) book features:

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) takes fans behind the scenes of the second season of the Emmy Award–winning Disney+ live-action Star Wars television series. Filled with concept art, character, vehicle, weapon, and creature designs, and interviews with key crew and creatives, including executive producer/showrunner/ writer Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Lion King) and executive producer/ director Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels), The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) will provide readers with an exclusive look at the stunning art and design work that helped bring new and returning characters and locations to life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!